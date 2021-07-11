Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,393. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.