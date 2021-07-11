Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

BMY traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,895,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,868. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

