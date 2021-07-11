Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Announce -$1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($1.35). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $31.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.