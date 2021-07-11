Brokerages Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. 83,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,803. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 101,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

