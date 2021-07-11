Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,689,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $29.28. 1,091,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.