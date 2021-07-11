Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. CDK Global also reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 99,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

