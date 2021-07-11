Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $18.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $81.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $77.01 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTMX. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CTMX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 777,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $10.05.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

