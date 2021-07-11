Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Announce $2.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will post $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.22. 297,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.