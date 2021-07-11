Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.45. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.70. 1,707,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 534.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,558,000 after purchasing an additional 273,487 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

