Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $992.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 342,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

