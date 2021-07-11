Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,808. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $838.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

