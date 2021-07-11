Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.63). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $9,411,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Merus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 479,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $683.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

