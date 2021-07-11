Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $149.48 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $150.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

