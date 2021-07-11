Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.47. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

