Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 217,840 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 539.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 667,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 1,549,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,133. The firm has a market cap of $637.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

