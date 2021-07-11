Brokerages Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

HLF traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 563,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,875. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

