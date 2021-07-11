Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.