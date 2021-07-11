Brokerages Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. L Brands posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 296%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.29.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 770.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

