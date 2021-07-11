Brokerages Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LRMR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. 49,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,542. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

