Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,665,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

