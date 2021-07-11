Brokerages Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,347,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

SQZ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 75,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.