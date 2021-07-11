Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

TDG traded up $12.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $660.06. 154,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.28. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $406.67 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 244.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.