Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post $182.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.40 million. Unifi reported sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $665.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.20 million to $665.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $723.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFI traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 69,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Unifi has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $429.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

