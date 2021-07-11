Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $157.50

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

DRI stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.58. 1,132,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.38. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

