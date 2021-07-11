Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT at $51.17

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.79.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $953,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

