Brokerages Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target at $60.88

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POSH shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $6,365,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.29. Poshmark has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

