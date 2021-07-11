Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $39.44

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,828. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. 696,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

