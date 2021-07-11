Brokerages Set VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

VTGN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

