Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) PT at $18.50

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 579,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

