Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,883,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $61.58 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

