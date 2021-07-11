Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 218,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Colfax by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 97,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,860,000 after acquiring an additional 516,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

