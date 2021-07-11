Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.74 Million in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 479,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 531.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,962,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 278,085 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,373,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $105,245.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,333.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,711 shares of company stock worth $1,212,926. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.62 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

