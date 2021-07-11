Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,456 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in PROG by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 230,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PROG by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

