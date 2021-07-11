Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Coherent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COHR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Coherent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

COHR stock opened at $258.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.53.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

