Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of VIZIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZIO opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. Research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

