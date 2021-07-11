Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $76.57. 1,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 187,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 54.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.