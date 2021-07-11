Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $656.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $632.86 billion, a PE ratio of 656.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $628.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

