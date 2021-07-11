Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 382.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,720 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.57. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

