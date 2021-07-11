Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $348.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $256.46 and a 52-week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.