Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

