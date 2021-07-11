Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 105,210 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,210 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRFT opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

