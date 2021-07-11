Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 757.50 ($9.90). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 750.50 ($9.81), with a volume of 113,551 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,469.76.

Burford Capital Company Profile (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

