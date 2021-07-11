C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77. Approximately 5,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 691,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $625,804 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

