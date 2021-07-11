Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 142,633 CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of CVAC opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -52.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

