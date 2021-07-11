Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,797,238 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,797,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,215,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 1.43% of Cornerstone Building Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 299,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

