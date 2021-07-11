Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $20.31 Million Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 558,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

