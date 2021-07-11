Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 459,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,760,000. Itron accounts for about 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

