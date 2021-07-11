Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $155.61 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $75.21 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.37.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

