Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 502,549 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 71,569 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Shares of UBER opened at $49.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.