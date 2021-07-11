Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $941,000 Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT opened at $128.89 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.